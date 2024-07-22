The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

The below list of new PC games was communicated to me using smoke signals by two brave Advance News Scouts, shortly before the Maw's event horizon expanded by 100 metres. I have not heard from them since. I fear their souls are even now pigmenting the tides of Destiny 2 gifs that fill the Maw's lower intestines. Sergeant Shagbert, Corporal Pieface, I will avenge you in the only way I know how: by posting some words on a website.

Monday 22nd July sees the early access launch of Cataclismo, in which you build castles (disclosure: Brendy did some writing for this one), together with Game Boyish action-RPG Veritus, in which you storm them. On Tuesday 23rd July, there's pet sim Weyrdlets, which Matt described as "a neat mix of much-needed wholesome distraction and actual real-life utility", Conscript, which Nic summarised as "sturdily crafted and gruelling WW1 survival horror", and dystopian circuit puzzler Linkito, which Zachtronics diehards might like. On Wednesday 24th July, a choice of two ways to move: tonguing cliffsides in the ribbiting Valley Peaks, or oozing morosely around your apartment in Exhausted Man. On Thursday 25th July, mech-toting entomophobes get to grips with Earth Defense Force 6, while tidy-minded dreamers bask in the spell of Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure.

As for Friday 26th July, our lost Scouts were silent. It's possible that there will be new games on Friday, but to actually name some would be to disgrace the memory of two valiant journalists - two wonderful, noble, made-up men. If you have no respect for the dead, or you're just sick of this framing gag, by all means list a few games in the comments thread. Myself, I'm so distraught that I'm taking the whole week off (this part isn't a joke - I've got Non-RPS Business to attend to.) Hope you have fun!