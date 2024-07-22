The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?
Earth Defense Force, Cataclismo, Arranger and, would you believe it, moreLive
The below list of new PC games was communicated to me using smoke signals by two brave Advance News Scouts, shortly before the Maw's event horizon expanded by 100 metres. I have not heard from them since. I fear their souls are even now pigmenting the tides of Destiny 2 gifs that fill the Maw's lower intestines. Sergeant Shagbert, Corporal Pieface, I will avenge you in the only way I know how: by posting some words on a website.
Monday 22nd July sees the early access launch of Cataclismo, in which you build castles (disclosure: Brendy did some writing for this one), together with Game Boyish action-RPG Veritus, in which you storm them. On Tuesday 23rd July, there's pet sim Weyrdlets, which Matt described as "a neat mix of much-needed wholesome distraction and actual real-life utility", Conscript, which Nic summarised as "sturdily crafted and gruelling WW1 survival horror", and dystopian circuit puzzler Linkito, which Zachtronics diehards might like. On Wednesday 24th July, a choice of two ways to move: tonguing cliffsides in the ribbiting Valley Peaks, or oozing morosely around your apartment in Exhausted Man. On Thursday 25th July, mech-toting entomophobes get to grips with Earth Defense Force 6, while tidy-minded dreamers bask in the spell of Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure.
As for Friday 26th July, our lost Scouts were silent. It's possible that there will be new games on Friday, but to actually name some would be to disgrace the memory of two valiant journalists - two wonderful, noble, made-up men. If you have no respect for the dead, or you're just sick of this framing gag, by all means list a few games in the comments thread. Myself, I'm so distraught that I'm taking the whole week off (this part isn't a joke - I've got Non-RPS Business to attend to.) Hope you have fun!
The creator of Stardew Valley has pledged ("on the honor of my family name") never to charge players of the farming sim for DLC or updates. "Screencap this and shame me if I ever violate this oath," said Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone in a tweet to a player. Considering he hasn't charged for any previous updates in the 8 years since Stardew Valley's release, there's good reason to take him at his word.
Unsettling survival shooter Forever Winter is having a closed beta at the end of the month, according to one of the game's characteristically creepy "burst transmissions" on YouTube. I'm a sucker for the game's apocalyptically unhinged concept (fucked-up robots waging eternowar), so here's hoping we get a look too.
Tekken 8 is bringing Heihachi Mishnima, the grumpiest granddad who ever done granddadded, back to to life as the fighting game's third DLC character. Volcanos aren't that hot, it seems.