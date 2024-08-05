The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

I write this week's list of new PC games in a spirit of terror, for a strange man is at my window with a ladder. Has Santa Claus come early? Have Sony's goons found me at last, after swearing vengeance for that 8/10 I handed God Of War 3 as a cub reporter? Does the motion detector on the light over the apartment block door need fixing? There is no time to enquire and certainly no time to flee, for there are video games we must discuss.

On Monday 5th August, a gentle start in the shape of RPG life sim Fields Of Mistria. On Tuesday 6th August: another goblet of Norse mayhem in Volgarr The Viking 2, followed by the lo-fi frenzy of One Btn Bosses and the early access launch of greenskin kart racer Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks. On Wednesday 7th August, pied piper simulator Creatures Of Ava. On Thursday 8th August, the simmered-down city-building of Mini Settlers, the eco-puzzling of Preserve, the wardrobe-switching Soulsliking of Deathbound, and the Baltro-baiting of Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers, with just enough room left in the cookpot for Steamworld Heist 2. And on Friday 9th August, we celebrate the weekend by filming college drop-outs on the toilet in The Crush House.

As ever, all of this is sponsored by the original Man in the Window, the Maw - an enveloping and esurient entity from realms beyond ken, always hungry for another helping of video game news, always threatening an interdimensional invasion if left unfed for too long. You can track and belittle our desperate attempts to appease it in the liveblog below. Have a good week.