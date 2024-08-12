The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

There are times when I think each week's most intriguing new PC releases are being organised behind the scenes by a fiendishly plotting, Left 4 Dead-style "AI Director". Mostly, the games approach in small groups distributed evenly among the weekdays - a steady assault. But every now and then, they treacherously mass and pounce on one particular day. This week, it's the latter.

On Monday 12th August, mockingly empty alleyways and the sound of weeping. On Tuesday 13th August, the wordy wizarding of Leximan (which still has a Steam demo). On Wednesday 14th August, a distant fell chorus and a lifting of the neck hairs. And then, on Thursday 15th August, the onslaught begins: the early access launch of laidback factory sim Shapez 2, the parsing, pointing and clicking of The Crimson Diamond (also has a Steam demo), the bloody fisticuffs and llama-based exploration of Arco (Steam demo? Yes, Steam demo), the blithe town-building of Gourdlets (no Steam demo for this one... ah, just messing - here it is), the madcap musical toys of ODDADA (you might want to try the Steam demo?), the avian mischief of Just Crow Things (Steam demo, yes), and the Steam release of Sins Of A Solar Empire 2 (shockingly demo-less).

Did you think it was over? Best regroup with team-mates, for the Director has held a few zombos in reserve. On Friday 16th August, a concluding foursome of the fun, the fearful and the forlorn: woebegone sheepdog odyssey Farewell North, pint-sized Zeldalike Castaway, cosmic junk salesman Pawn Planet and Feed The Deep, a Lovecraftian roguelike from the Fruit Ninja dev. As ever, all the week's new releases are sponsored by The Maw, an endlessly ugly embodiment of the universe's yearning for the New. You can follow our efforts to manage and mollify the creature in the news liveblog below. Have a jolly week!