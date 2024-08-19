The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

New week, same old terror of that cyclopean glutton known as the Maw emerging from its cosmic bolthole and swallowing the entirety of Devon. As ever, we have a way of thwarting the Maw's advance, and it's... pasta sauce? Graham, why is there pasta sauce in the Trello? Have Ziff Davis subfranchised us to Dolmio? Oh, I'm sorry! That's just my shopping list. What I meant to say was: new video games! Video games (PC games, specifically) are the only thing that can preoccupy the Maw, the only thing newsworthy enough to distract it from the tempting clifftop maisonettes of Torquay. Let's see what the week has in store for us, eh.

Monday 19th August is a quieter one, but my eye is drawn to the early access launch of Cybercorp, a top-down looter-shooter that might amuse fans of The Ascent. Tuesday 20th August is Black Myth Wukong Day, but you might also be keen on misfit words-are-weapons roadtrip Dustborn. On Wednesday 21st August, a balance of the airily winsome, the sorrowfully puzzling and the seductively monstrous in the shape of Mika And The Witch's Mountain, Sunset Hills and My Lovely Empress. On Thursday 22nd August, it's all about spells of defenestration in Tactical Breach Wizards. And on Friday 23rd August, it's all about heroes shooting heroes in Sony's Concord.

You can read of yet more video games and related happenings in our weekly news liveblog, below. And now, the traditional Mawpost ending ceremony of stating that there are probably a bunch of cool PC games out this week that I've left out of the round-up, which you should sneeringly mention in the comments so that I can spend the day feeling bad about myself, questioning my life choices, and downing the Dolmio by the flagon. Have a jolly week.