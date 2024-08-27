The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

If you live in the UK, you may have noticed that this week is shy a working day. Credulous fools attribute this to the existence of a "bank holiday" on Monday 26th, but true initiates like ourselves know the sobering truth: the Maw has eaten one of our weekdays. We have dispatched our finest gastronauts equipped with extremely long pairs of tweezers to retrieve the missing Monday from the Maw's bowels. We can only hope it hasn't been digested yet - imagine living in a world with a four-day working week? The horror. Anyway, here are this week's PC game releases of note.

On Tuesday 27th August, an unholy gnashing of teeth and the early access release of mytho-MOBA Smite 2. Also, the launch of cat-in-hell metroidvania Crypt Custodian, together with sitar-playing Middle Eastern action-platformer The Land Of The Magnates. On Wednesday 28th August, a ribald smacking of lips and the release of Supermoves, aka multiplayer Mirror's Edge, aka first-person parkour royale. Also, immersive first-person-melee RPG Corpus Edax and apocalyptic anime girl rhythm game Kamitsubaki City Ensemble. On Thursday 29th August, a mighty sneezing and the launch of Square Enix's latest RPG Visions Of Mana. Also, the retro side-scrolling of Shadow Of The Ninja - Reborn, the deck-building base defence of Warcana, the defensively-inclined action of Bloodless, and the self-explanatory Squirrel With A Gun. And on Friday 30th August, an uncontrollable giggling and the release of Star Wars Outlaws. Also, office-based RPG Dale & Dawson Stationery Supplies, billed as "a covert battle of productivity versus procrastination". My goodness, they made a game just for me.

As ever, these are just the PC games that jump out as noteworthy while my brain spins up to its standard operating threshold of 15 RPM. There are probably some decent ones I've missed - please sing out about it in the comments. You can keep track of what we fondly call "our journalism" in the news liveblog below. Have a fun week! And yes, cross your fingers for the safe return of Mondays.