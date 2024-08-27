Skip to main content

The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

Star Wars, Supermoves, Visions Of Mana, many such cases

A 17th century drawing of a fish monster attacking a sailing ship
Image credit: Johann Christoph Wagner / Rock Paper Shotgun
News by Edwin Evans-Thirlwell News Editor
If you live in the UK, you may have noticed that this week is shy a working day. Credulous fools attribute this to the existence of a "bank holiday" on Monday 26th, but true initiates like ourselves know the sobering truth: the Maw has eaten one of our weekdays. We have dispatched our finest gastronauts equipped with extremely long pairs of tweezers to retrieve the missing Monday from the Maw's bowels. We can only hope it hasn't been digested yet - imagine living in a world with a four-day working week? The horror. Anyway, here are this week's PC game releases of note.

On Tuesday 27th August, an unholy gnashing of teeth and the early access release of mytho-MOBA Smite 2. Also, the launch of cat-in-hell metroidvania Crypt Custodian, together with sitar-playing Middle Eastern action-platformer The Land Of The Magnates. On Wednesday 28th August, a ribald smacking of lips and the release of Supermoves, aka multiplayer Mirror's Edge, aka first-person parkour royale. Also, immersive first-person-melee RPG Corpus Edax and apocalyptic anime girl rhythm game Kamitsubaki City Ensemble. On Thursday 29th August, a mighty sneezing and the launch of Square Enix's latest RPG Visions Of Mana. Also, the retro side-scrolling of Shadow Of The Ninja - Reborn, the deck-building base defence of Warcana, the defensively-inclined action of Bloodless, and the self-explanatory Squirrel With A Gun. And on Friday 30th August, an uncontrollable giggling and the release of Star Wars Outlaws. Also, office-based RPG Dale & Dawson Stationery Supplies, billed as "a covert battle of productivity versus procrastination". My goodness, they made a game just for me.

As ever, these are just the PC games that jump out as noteworthy while my brain spins up to its standard operating threshold of 15 RPM. There are probably some decent ones I've missed - please sing out about it in the comments. You can keep track of what we fondly call "our journalism" in the news liveblog below. Have a fun week! And yes, cross your fingers for the safe return of Mondays.

Key points

Keanu Reeves is indeed Shadow The Hedgehog in the next Sonic movie.

Cover image for YouTube videoSonic the Hedgehog 3 | Official Trailer (2024 Movie)
Watch on YouTube

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

TheVoice says: >If you live in the UK, you may have noticed that this week is shy a working day. Not quite, Scotland's was three weeks ago. :)

I apologise for my UK-means-England bias. You have to remember that we're all a bit dim south of the border.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

This House Eats People is a short, PSX-inspired, browser-based horror game in which you take photos of a nice house which I'm sure won't eat you.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

Adult Swim-ified resource management Debtor's Club launched yesterday. I'm not 100% sold on the humour, but the crude, vibrant art drew me in big time.

Nic Reuben

Post-apoc city builder Endzone 2 launched in early access yesterday. Ugh, if only Monday hadn't been eaten by the Maw, we'd have written about that.

Cover image for YouTube videoEndzone 2 - Early Access Release Trailer
Watch on YouTube

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

BioWare have blogged at length about Dragon Age: The Veilguard's combat system, with a focus on the Warrior.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

There's a big Steam sale on isometric games happening this week, including a number of chunky CRPGs.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

World of Warcraft's latest expansion/reworking The War Within is now live, adding a new flight system, a new continent, new "bite-sized" Delves for groups of up to five, and a new campfire character select screen, amongst other things.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

Speaking to PCGamesN, former Tango boss and Resident Evil director Shinji Mikami has said he'd like to "stay away from survival horror for a while".

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

Supermassive and Behaviour Interactive's horror collaboration The Casting of Frank Stone has a demo on Steam.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

IGN has a great, if very disturbing report about an accessibility advocate who may have faked the existence of several disabled people for clout.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

A Nintendo Direct broadcast will air today at 3pm UK time. "What's a Nintendo," you scoff, but look, they're promising third-party announcements. Probably, some of the games concerned are also coming to PC.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

TUSKAN TUESDAY

See if you can guess this week's theme. Shouldn't take too long. FEED THE MAW.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

