The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

Get ye to the walls, pikefolk of PC gaming. We've had a languid and fattening winter with a quiet game arriving here and there to peddle its wares. But the calm times are coming to an end. The big releases now march towards us in droves. But they do not know what lies waiting for them in the moat. The slick scales of the Maw surface in the moonlight, groaning, waiting, sick with hunger for fresh releases. The battle is yet to start, but we will upturn the chumbucket of news into the water below. Feed it, for heavens sake. FEED THE MAW!

The first lad to come stumbling over the horizon will be middle ages mischiefer and RPG sequel Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. It's out tomorrow, Tuesday 4th. Edwin has been sequestered in his monastery, supposedly playing it for a review. But he might just be making potions and consulting old tomes. Either way, I'm sure his words will be worth reading.

Otherwise, we'll see the rhythmic Rift Of The Necrodancer coming out on Wednesday 5th, while Keep Driving, the pixel art road trip RPG made by the Post Void developers, is due out the following day, Thursday 6th (I'm reviewing that one - stay frosty). After that, hmmm, let's see... uh... it says here: "A Game About Digging A Hole" comes out on Friday 7th? Okay. Sure. Why not!

Do not dig too deep, of course. We welcome comments and reminders of news events this week. And the Maw expecially welcomes readers into its wretched and unknowable clutches. But we are not fiscally or morally responsible for what happens to those who get too close.