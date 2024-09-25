The Midnight Walk sees you take a hideous ceramic lad on a grim claymated stroll

Hey, remember Lost In Random? I reviewed it way back when and thought its Burtonesque setting and story were top notch, but it felt a bit reliant on samey fights. Moonhood Studios, founded by the creators of LIR, just announced The Midnight Walk at last night's PlayStation State Of Play showcase. And it looks to continue their appreciation of the dark and the strange. Case in point: it's a first-person adventure where you play as The Burnt One, who must steer a hideous pot creature through a twisted universe.

The hideous pot creature is called Potboy and you'll need to use his flame "to light your way through a conflicting world of wonder and horror". In the trailer, some old fella says "Who took the sun away?", which hints at this clay world being lost to darkness for a long time (cue flashbacks to Elden Ring's Shadow Of The Erdtree lore). And thus, why all the dribbly, wrinkly nasties want a bite of your Potboy's flame.

What's pretty extraordinary is the art style, where everything's been sculpted from clay and scanned into the game. It's paired with stop motion animation, too, so the world has an appropriately clumpy feel to it.

It seems like the game's story will be split into "five tales of fire and darkness" and you'll meet a bunch of weirdos on your late night amble. Like a house on legs, a guy with a big hat, and a person with an umbrella. Otherwise, it seems like we'll get to wield a matchstick like it's a shotgun and have Potboy fire some sparks out of his head to light up pathways?

We don't know a great deal more, but what I do know is that I'm cautiously excited for it. It's due out sometime in 2025 for Steam and will be on Steam VR, too. For the VR version, it seems like it'll use eye-tracking, so you can close your eyes "to focus on the sounds and manipulate the world around you". Huh.