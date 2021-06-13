The new Guardians Of The Galaxy game looks rad, sounds bad, and is out really soon

Today at Square Enix's E3 2021 stream we got a first look at the upcoming Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy game. It's a third person action game where you play as Peter "Star-Lord" Quill. There's rootin', shootin' and jet bootin', and friends? I am stoked for the surprisingly close October 26th release date.

We knew Eidos Montreal were making a Guardians game, and today we saw more than one would expect to be allowed of an officially sanctioned Marvel property. There was a sizzle reel trailer, a developer featurette, and even some actual footage of the game in action.

I'm a big fan of the world design, with some proper sci-fi worlds full of all weird plants and giant skull statues. There are also some cool alien monsters that look like big angry blue cow-flowers. Though you control Star-Lord, you can call upon the special abilities form your pals when you want, and there was a lot of good stabbing, shooting and exploding in play.

There's also a Telltale-esque choice and consequence system, which we are told result in "light-hearted to haunting repercussions. If you encourage Drax to welly Rocket over a large gap, Rocket will remember (and be furious about) that. This, too, is the sort of thing I like. So I basically like all the bits that aren't GotG-specific.

The worst thing about it is how much it's trying to be like the movies. The voice actors are kind of doing soundalikes for the film cast, there's non-diegetic 80s rock music at what seem like weird times (it's "jam-packed with classic 1980s hits and kicking original tracks"), and there was a lot of banter. The witty back and forth, especially, felt like it was written by committee to be as appealingly banteriffic as possible. I hope that there's less banter in the full thing. Eveyone knows that the quickest way to be uncool is to try hard to be cool. Come on, now.

Watch for it dropping on October 26th, and remember to not confuse it with Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy: The Telltale Series game or Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy the series of films when you Google it.

E3 2021 runs June 12th-15th