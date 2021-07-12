The next Minecraft Dungeons DLC and Ultimate Edition launch July 28

After touring through jungles, oceans, mountains, winter itself, and the Nether, Minecraft Dungeons is at last heading to The End. The next DLC for Mojang's Diablo-like Minecraft spinoff is taking players to the final dimension this month alongside another free update. They've also revealed an Ultimate Edition of the game which will be available the same day, bundling the game with all six of its DLCs.

"In the Echoing Void DLC, you’ll face bold new enemies, collect legendary gear, and make your way through challenging missions to put a stop to the untold threats (emphasis on plural) that lurk in the dark dimension in which Endermen reside," Mojang say of the next DLC.

As with previous DLCs, a free update for the base game is coming alongside the Echoing Void launch. It'll add new enchantments to snag and the new Gauntlet Of Gales, which Mojang call "a unique maze-like mission that puts your skills to the test through tricky trials and perplexing puzzles".

There's not a heck of a lot more to know about the Echoing Void just yet, as Mojang don't appear to have released a trailer or have it up on the Microsoft Store just yet.

As for Dungeons on the whole, the RPS party is a bit split. Nate seemed to quite enjoy it in his Minecraft Dungeons review, calling it a "well polished beginner's ARPG". In the video review up above, Matthew says it "does a good job of simplifying action RPG mechanics for a younger player, but it sacrifices too much of Minecraft’s nuance in the process".

Mojang say that this isn't the end of Dungeons itself and that there's "plenty more to come," though I'll say I'm not quite sure what comes after releasing an "Ultimate Edition". We'll find out later, it sounds.

Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition, including all six DLCs so far, launches on July 28th. The Echoing Void DLC and the free game update are both launching on the same day as well.