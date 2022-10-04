The next Need For Speed will be revealed this week

Electronic Arts' next Need For Speed game will be revealed this coming Thursday, October 6th. The official Need For Speed Twitter account shared the news that the reveal trailer would land at 8am PT/4pm BST/5pm CEST.

Here's the tweet, which contains a logo and a little music:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's not a lot to go on, but we do know that this will be the first Need For Speed game developed by Criterion since 2012's Need For Speed: Most Wanted. There have also been persistent rumours and leaks concerning the much-delayed game. Earlier this year, reports suggested the game would combine a "photo-realistic" art style with "anime elements." A three-second long leaked video showed a car crashing with doodles and textured effects appearing layered on top of the world.

This Need For Speed was originally due to release last year, but was delayed while Criterion helped EA Dice finish work on Battlefield 2042 during the Covid-19 pandemic. The racing game is now apparently due for release before the end of 2022.

Although Criterion are known for some of the best games in the series, more recent Need For Speed games have had a bumpier reception. The previously released game, 2019's Need For Speed: Heat, was considered an improvement on the recent past but still not a full return to form.

EA, meanwhile, have grown their share of the racing game genre by buying Codemasters last year.