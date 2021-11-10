The next SteamWorld is a third-person co-op action game

Delightful, genre-hopping series SteamWorld will return in SteamWorld Headhunter. It's another first for the series, in that it's 3D, and it's a third-person co-op action adventure. There's a first teaser trailer below.

The announcement on the Thunderful website says that the game takes place after "the (literally) earth-shattering events of SteamWorld Dig 2." It also features a "head-popping twist", as seen in the teaser above.

There's nothing else known about the game at this stage, other than that it's "internally developed" by Thunderful. Thunderful are the publisher and developer that absorbed SteamWorld creators Image & Form last year. SteamWorld's development team are currently finishing up duties on their first non-SteamWorld game, The Gunk.

We've historically had a lot of love for the SteamWorld series, whether turn-based tactics in SteamWorld Heist, card battler SteamWorld Quest, or platformer SteamWorld Dig 2. A 3D co-op action game is a big change, but every game has been a big change and it's paid off every time.

SteamWorld Headhunter was announced during Thunderful World, the publisher's newsblast featuring new games, release dates, trailers and so on. You can watch the whole thing, presented by Mark Hamill, over here.