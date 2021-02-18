The Ninja Gaiden trilogy arrives on PC this summer

Publisher Koei Tecmo have announced the Ninja Gaiden trilogy will soon be freed from its console shackles, and make its PC debut on June 10th. Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge will make up the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, which gathers up a bunch of old game modes and DLC too.

The Ninja Gaiden trilogy are hack and slash games known for their fast combat and punishing difficulty. They were developed by Team Ninja, who most recently made Nioh 2 ( which just arrived on PC itself ).

Ninja Gaiden Sigma was originally released on the PS3 back in 2007, followed by Sigma 2 in 2009, while Razor's Edge initially launched on the Wii U in 2012 (before hitting other consoles). Each of these games are the updated ports of the original Ninja Gaidens 1, 2 and 3, letting players go through Ryu's adventures with new game modes and updated graphics.

From the sounds of things, the Master Collection is simply a port of Razor's Edge and the Sigmas too, as there's no mention of more updates or improvements.

Developers Team Ninja say the collection comes with "most" of the old game modes and DLC costumes, and with four new playable characters to choose from: Ayane, Rachel, Momiji, Kasumi.

The last new game in the Ninja Gaiden series was Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z, a zombie-slicing spin-off (and judging from reviews, not a particularly good one) which came out in 2014. That's also currently the only Ninja Gaiden game on PC, at least until June.

The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection comes to PC via Steam on June 10th, as well as Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.