The Oculus Rift S is officially no longer available, survived by the Quest 2

It's officially official, "Oculus Rift is no longer available" says the Oculus website. After signaling the Rift's retirement last year, Oculus have now ended sales for the headset on their website. New Oculus users will now be looking at the cheaper, more versatile Quest 2 headset. Corpo parent Facebook does require an account to use the Quest 2, but RPS still reckons it's the best low-cost VR headset you can grab right now and a worthy successor to what used to be one of the the best VR headsets.

With the Rift officially severed, the Oculus Quest 2 will be one of the best ways forward for those getting into VR for the first time.

"There's no denying that the Quest 2 sets a high bar for entry-level VR, and the option to pick and choose between wireless and tethered PC VR gives you a lot more for your money than rival headsets," says Katharine in her Oculus Quest 2 review. "It's a shame the Rift S has to die as a result, but it also makes perfect sense. After all, why have a solely PC-based headset when you connect a wireless one via Oculus Link and do both for less?"

In the realm of other improvements brought by the ascendance of the Quest 2, Oculus have announced that it will be getting 120Hz support and also wireless PC support.

Less swell, whether you're still rocking a Rift S or are considering a Quest 2, is that Facebook are retiring support for Oculus accounts in 2023. New users are required to connect a Facebook account, which Katharine says is a real kick in the teeth. The requirement makes it tough to recommend the Oculus Quest 2 as wholeheartedly as she otherwise would given how good a headset it is compared to the competition.

If you'd not heard, Oculus have also nabbed some upcoming exclusives including Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell VR games.

So long, Rift S. We're checking you off the quest log.