The original Resident Evil 3 is now available via GOG, following the arrivals of its predecessors

Resident Evil's awkward middle child, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, is now available via GOG. It follows in the leaking, shambling footsteps of Residents Evil 1 and 2, which likewise oozed onto the platform in June and in August respectively.

The release of Resi 3 has the same treatment as the previous two games: full compatibility with Windows 10 and 11, new graphics controls, a slightly better UI, and support for modern controllers.

Resident Evil 3 was famously conceived as a spin-off from the main series, with a different protagonist, and was developed concurrently with Resident Evil - Code: Veronica. Capcom changed their minds during development and jammed existing resident Jill Valentine into the game and released it as the third mainline entry in the series. For those reasons, it's shorter than its seriesmates and a little less loved than Resis 1 and 2 or Mikami's glorious return as lead designer on Resident Evil 4.

However! However: it's got a good scary tall lad in Nemesis, who hunts the player through segments of the game; it's got much the same appeal as Resi 2 (city, pre-rendered backdrops, good shotgun); and, I can never find it in myself to think "short" is a bad thing. The strong 2020 remake did a good job of bolstering its reputation, too, so here's a chance to play the original a little over 24 years after it was first released on Windows.

Also there are so many Residents Evil now that arguably Resident Evil 5 is its awkard middle child, but let's not split hairs. A family can have more than one troublemaker round the dining table and you can buy this one for £9 over on GOG now.