The Outer Worlds' second story DLC is out now with murder most foul

Obsidian's space-y RPG The Outer Worlds has called up its second and final story expansion called Murder On Eridanos. With that title, I'm sure you know how this goes. There's a body. You're a protagonist. One way or another you're about to be in charge of figuring out who went and turned a space celebrity into a space corpse. Murder On Eridanos is out today for all your spacers looking to dig into more sci-fi corporate crimes.

"Everyone is a suspect in this peculiar whodunit after Rizzo’s hired spokesperson, the famous Halcyon Helen, winds up dead ahead of the release of the brand-new Spectrum Brown Vodka," Obsidian say. "Alongside your companions, travel across the floating islands of Eridanos and piece together clues using the Discrepancy Amplifier, a new gadget that highlights otherwise unseen hints."

You can see the new doodad up there in the trailer, "a semi-sentient device that shows the anomalies and inconsistencies of a crime scene." Semi-sentient sure sounds to me like prone to having an opinion.

In addition to the murder romp, Murder On Eridanos raises the game's level cap by three. There's also some new armor and three new weapons to snag. One, interestingly, is called The Needler. That sure sounds suspiciously familiar. We are sure Helen was murdered over alcohol?

Apparently some expansion pass owners were a bit confused about how to access the DLC via various storefronts, which may be a bit too thematically appropriate, but the publishers have explained it in a post. You can spot a few other details and bug fixes in Obsidian's patch notes.

You can find Murder on Eridanos on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store for £12/$15.