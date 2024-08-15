The Plucky Squire will bust from the pages of the release date calendar on September 17th

The Plucky Squire stars a 2D sword-slashing protagonist so plucky he busts out of his storybook confines and into the fully 3D world of a kid's bedroom. You'll then spend your time hopping between these various planes on a grand, cartoon adventure.

It now has a release date: September 17th.

Plucky Squire is from Jonathan Biddle, one of the makers of 2018's Sword Of Ditto, a game of many splendid ideas but mixed execution. Sounds like the perfect person to get a second swing at something. This time, Biddle has co-founded new studio All Possible Futures with former Game Freak artist James Turner and they're partnered again with Ditto publisher Devolver Digital.

Plucky Squire also made it onto our list of the most anticipated games of 2024.

I think you can look at the trailer above and go, cor, yeah, that'll be anticipated because of the art, the animation, the energy and all that, but no. I think it's because it's coherent. A 2D guy who pops into a 3D world? Seen it, done it. A storybook guy who pops into the world external to the book? That's ludonarrative cohesion, bud, and we games journalists can't get enough of it. We'll slash some Zelda enemies with a sword until we're dusty skeletons if it's hung inside some sort of clever-clever context.

What's that? You think I'm already a dusty skeleton? No argument here. I hope The Plucky Squire is as joyful to play as it is to look at when it launches in a month's time.