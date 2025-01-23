The psychogeography-est of Disco Elysium's spiritual successors is a gonzo journalism RPG named Hopetown

Where were you on October 11th last year? If you were Edwin, Brendy, or myself - which, statistically, you are not - you were writing news articles about one of three aspirant spiritual successors to detective RPG Disco Elysium. It was an "I'm Spartacus"-ass day of press releases, culminating in the announcement of a project from former ZA/UM writers Argo Tuulik and Olga Moskvina.

Before that came sci-fi RPG XXX Nightshift, and before that was an unnamed "psychogeographic RPG" from newly formed Longdue. We now know that it's called Hopetown, and Longdue are set to launch a crowdfunding campaign which you can "pre-register" for here, should you wish. Here's the sell:

Merging the raw emotional depth and psychological intricacy of Disco Elysium with the philosophical richness and narrative complexity of Planescape: Torment, this new psychological RPG invites players into an unforgettable world where stories are weapons, choices ripple through the environment, and light and darkness collide—not just between its denizens, but within them too.

Contributors to the project include Piotr Sobolewsk, who worked on Disco Elysium's system design as part of support studio Knights Of Unity. Longdue promise "more extraordinary talent set to be unveiled as part of the crowdfunding launch," having previously teased the contributions of mystery alumni from Bungie, Rockstar, and Yes, Your Grace’s Brave At Night.

You'll be playing as a rogue journalist: "a chaotic, self-destructive provocateur who sees humanity as inherently selfish and cruel". Well, I do love to be told how I see humanity before making a single dialogue choice. "Unapologetically cynical and dangerously unhinged, you thrive on poking at bruises, pulling at loose threads, and watching what unravels."

So, how does old Funter S. Tedious here stand out from H.D.B? Here's a bit more on that:

Meanwhile, a new journalism-based RPG system gives you the tools to craft stories that shape the world—and yourself. Will you embrace chaos as a gonzo journalist, spinning wild, attention-grabbing narratives? Will you twist reality as a conspiracist, bending events to suit your worldview? Or will you dig deep as a calculated investigator, exposing brutal truths to spark rebellion—or sow complacency?

Is there a word for being interested but unenthusiastic at the same time? I should probably know one, but I'm afraid I'm simply too much of a cynical unhinged rogue gonzo bruise-poking provocateur to work on my vocabulary.

Here's a little primer if you're looking to get up to speed on the messy events that transpired in the fallout of Disco Elysium's release. It's got everything: People being dicks to each other. People being cosmic megadicks to each other. People being ensorceled turbodicks to each other. The works.