The Quake remaster's bot support is better now

The enhanced edition of Quake, released in August to celebrate the game's 25th anniversary, just got a major update. It improves the game's bots, and adds bot support for a bunch more deathmatch maps, among other bug fixes.

Bots were one of the enhanced edition's major new additions, and a lot of the changes in this patch are focused on making them better. Bots should now be better at melee attacks, swimming and selecting weapons, as well as handling elevators. Bot support has also been added for the following levels:

The Slipgate Complex (E1M1)

Castle of the Damned (E1M2)

The House of Chthon (E1M7)

The Elder God Shrine (E4M3)

Shub-Niggurath's Pit (END)

The Edge of Oblivion (HIPDM1)

The Pumping Station (HIP1M1)

It also improves Dimension Of The Machine, the new map pack included in the re-release developed by Machine Games. The changes add checkpoint spawns in co-op mode.

There are a bunch of general fixes, too, including faster saving. You can see the full patch notes over on Steam.

We celebrated Quake's 25th birthday in our own way, by commissioning Robert Yang to write Quake Renaissance, a three-part series on the game, its modding scene, and how you can best enjoy the ancient and excellent FPS today.