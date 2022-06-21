The Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed is down to $80 at Amazon ($150 MSRP)

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is one of the best wireless mice on the market, offering a comfortably wide design with plenty of buttons and a fancy scroll wheel - a popular recipe that could also describe the Logitech G502. The Basilisk Ultimate normally oscillates between $140 and a sale price of $90, but today it's gone lower - it's $80 at Amazon. That's a pretty solid price for what you're getting!

The Basilisk Ultimate is a good shout if you want a mouse that remains comfortable all day, and the super-slick scroll wheel makes it easy to jet around the web or get to where you're going in long documents. The buttons are pleasantly clicky, and with 11 in total you can bind a bunch of macros or in-game actions.

While the Basilisk Ultimate doesn't feature on the RPS list of the best gaming mice, as we discovered the last time this mouse was discounted (in the UK), resident hardware expert James did pen a review of the Basilisk V3, a wired successor to this wireless model.

He mentioned that the mouse boasts a comfortable grip, relatively restrained looks for a Razer rodent and plenty of programmable buttons - all attributes that apply equally to this wireless model. Razer's Synapse software is powerful as ever, and of course if you have a range of Razer peripherals you can sync them all up with a range of RGB effects - or just the single colour that you can stand.

Anyway, this is a good deal on a solid gaming mouse, so hit up the link above if you're interested. Thanks for joining me once again, and we'll see you on the flip side. Do people still say that?