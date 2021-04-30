The real horror of Resident Evil 7 isn't the Baker family

The real horror of Resident Evil 7 isn't the Baker familyIt's Ethan's goddamn hand
I had very good intentions when I started playing Resident Evil 7 for the first time earlier this year. "Resident Evil Village doesn't come out for months," I said to myself. "It's a 10-hour game, that's plenty of time to get this finished." Reader, I have not finished Resident Evil 7. After finally beating old Mr Baker down in that claustrophobic basement with the swinging meat sacks, I put down my controller and walked away. It had been a particularly stressful evening of dying, chainsawing and more dying, and I needed a break. I had intended to go back, but recently when I've had a spare hour or two to decompress with a game, I've more often than not gravitated towards a quick round of lovely chill Dorfromantik than put myself through the remaining horrors of the Baker estate.
I did, however, finally go back to Resi 7 last night, and golly, as much as I hate the horrible rotting corpses of the Bakers three, I had forgotten about the sheer horror of Ethan Winters' mangled hand. Look away now if you don't want to lose your lunch.
Read the rest of this article by joining the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program
Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.See more information