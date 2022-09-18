The ROG Zephyrus G14, my favourite AMD gaming laptop, is $300 off at Best Buy

Asus' Zephyrus G14 is my favourite all-AMD gaming laptop, and today the latest generation model is going cheap at Best Buy. This specification packs in a Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, Radeon RX 6700S GPU, 1TB NVMe SSD, 16GB of DDR5 and a 14-in 1440p 120Hz screen - and it's been discounted from $1650 to $1350, saving you $300. That's an awesome price for this level of performance, all in a compact 14-in chassis that's easy to tote around or work with on the go.

My love affair with the G14 has been going on for some time, but the latest generation G14 reviewed by James earlier this year represents an absolute pinnacle of achievement by the Taiwanese company. He tested the top-spec version with an RX 6800S GPU, but the overall lessons still apply here - performance is strong, with the machine being plenty capable of running AAA games at 1440p 60fps, while esports titles can make excellent use of the 120Hz refresh rate. The screen looks great, with its taller 16:10 aspect ratio, good contrast and accurate colours, and the keyboard and trackpad are also strong performers - great if you like to bang out deals articles on the train, to take a completely random example.

Gaming battery life is the one real downside, with James recording less than an hour's use in Shadow of the Tomb Raider at max brightness... although the more modest components in this model should result in better longevity too. Ray tracing is not a strength either, like other all-AMD builds, and the absence of DLSS is a shame in a world where FSR 2.0 has yet to gain widespread adoption despite relatively strong results. Still, these are fairly common weaknesses amongst other laptops with the same specs, so there's little to really complain about with Asus' design decisions.

If you're in the market for a gaming laptop, then take a few reviews of the G14 - including ours! - and consider picking this one up while it's available at its discounted price!