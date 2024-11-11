The RPS 100: 2024 Edition is here, with our picks for the best PC games ever made

The RPS 100 is our list of the best games to play on PC. It encompasses the full breadth and width of PC gaming stretching back to 1873, but focuses solely on those games that remain great to play today. It's updated yearly by our crack team of writers, and the first half of the 2024 edition is live now.

You might note that the format has changed this year. Instead of a long article to scroll through, the list is presented as a sortable, filterable list of game covers, and you can click on each cover to read the RPS team's evangelism for that game. We hope that it's a pleasant browsing experience.

Favouring games that are great to play today means that we've paid no mind to importance or influence, but it doesn't mean we've ignored older games, and you'll find plenty of older classics on the list. We've also made a conscious effort to encapsulate the diversity of experiences available on PC. For a start, that means that all games playable on PC are PC games, no matter where they were first released or what extra peripherals (such as VR headsets) they may require. It also means we've made difficult choices and not simply filled the list with excellent-but-similar sequels from beloved series, except in instances where those games feel significantly different from one another.

You might, as you browse our selection, wonder when you'll reach the bar charts, diagrams and decimal points which explain the cold mathematical logic of our selections. These things are not present in our list. The RPS100 is a work of human beings, for human beings, and as such has been constructed using the twin blades of subjectivity and taste. We think we have pretty great taste and the expertise to explain ourselves, so if you would like to know how wet a game is, how fungible or how zealous, we have explained our opinions under each game when relevant.

The second half of the list will go live at noon tomorrow. Don't see your favourite game on there when the list is done? There are too many great PC games for us to include them all, but there are comments below the list where you can share your own great taste and bask in the evangelism of your fellow readers.

Go, read, and whether you agree with us or not, we hope you enjoy this year's RPS 100.