The RPS-acclaimed Crucial P2 NVMe SSD is down to $94 on Newegg

The Crucial P2 is one of the best value NVMe SSDs on the market, and today you can pick up a 1TB model for a new low price - just $94 on Newegg with code 93XRD38.

That's way down from its usual price of $125, and is some $30 cheaper than the current best Amazon price. In fact, the Crucial P2 is now actually cheaper than 1TB SATA SSDs, which start on Amazon at $100 - a pretty rare turn of events!

So why is the Crucial P2 worth considering? Well, as the Crucial P2 uses the NVMe interface to connect to your computer, it's able to tap into much faster speeds than a traditional SATA drive. It's rated up to 2400MB/s for sequential reads and up to 1150MB/s for sequential writes, giving it roughly 5x faster reads and 2x faster writes than the fastest SATA models. That's because the SATA interface was designed for hard drives, and is therefore restricted to just 550MB/s, no matter how fast the underlying flash memory is. Random read and write times are less constrained by this interface, but you'll still see a good advantage from switching to an NVMe drive, which manifests in faster game load times and Windows 10 start times, for example.

The M.2 form factor is also a nice bonus. It takes up much less space than a 2.5-inch SATA drive, and can be installed right onto the motherboard (if you have a spare M.2 NVMe slot) or into an NVMe adapter card (if you don't). Modern laptops have more or less all switched over to M.2 NVMe storage, and many larger notebooks have multiple NVMe slots, making this a cheap and easy way to upgrade your laptop's storage too.

All of this adds up to an NVMe drive that offers much better speeds in a smaller form factor than older SATA SSDs, while costing far less than top-of-the-line PCIe 4.0 models. That's a good place to be, and in Katharine's Crucial P2 review, she said the drive was "definitely a better buy than rival SATA SSDs" and has "everything it needs to offer comparable gaming performance where it counts."

So if you're after a roomy 1TB SSD to install Windows or just a cheap second drive for additional game storage, then the Crucial P2 is well worth a look - especially at its cheaper-than-SATA price of Get the Crucial P2 1TB for $94 (was $125). Just remember to use the code 93XRD38 at the checkout to get that reduced price!