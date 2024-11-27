The RTX 4070 Super is hitting new price lows for Black Friday, so snap them up before RPS staff do

System requirements are on the rise, and a glut of recent PC facepunchers has left some of the RPS treehouse wondering if it’s time for a graphics card upgrade. Being a helpful colleague and a handsome friend, I dutifully informed them that the highly capable Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super is currently getting the Black Friday price cut treatment, with Zotac’s Twin Edge model dropping especially low in both the UK and US. Still, dear readers, if you feel like punishing us for that comment system switch, you could always head over to Amazon and buy up all the stock yourself.

$590 is a decent deal for a model that’s spent most of the past few months at $610, but us Brits are getting the better bargain here - even if it’s not for the OC version. £500 means a hefty £49 slasheroo, the deepest discount this card has seen yet, and you’ll also get a key for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to play when it releases on December 9th.

UK deals

US deals

Unlike Edwin, I’ve never played nor previewed Troy Baker and the Large Ring, but I can say that the RTX 4070 Super is a great GPU, especially for fast and/or ray-traced 1440p. Respectable 4K, too, if you think you might ever upgrade that far. DLSS support remains as big a draw as ever, and like all RTX 40-series cards, this one grants DLSS 3 frame generation – one of the few tools that can really get technically tough games like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 running smoothly. Consider it approved by me, and possibly also by Nic, who’s been eyeing it up like an unattended Jammy Dodger all day.