The Samsung 980 Pro PCIe 4.0 1TB SSD is £36 off today

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD is one of the very fastest drives on the market, thanks to its PCIe 4.0 connection and 7000MB/s flash memory, and today it's been heavily discounted... on Amazon Germany. I know what you're thinking, but with a bare minimum of effort you can get the 1TB drive for £136, way below the current UK price of £172. Here's how it works.

Using our specially formulated link (above), you'll be directed to the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB on the Amazon.de website, which has been set to English. (If it appears in German for any reason, click the German flag in the top banner and select English, or use your browser's translate function.)

Then, add to basket and proceed to buy. You can sign into the same account you use on Amazon.co.uk, which will ensure your payment and address is already ready to go on the site. You'll see the final total is £136.25, an all-inclusive figure which includes shipping and import duty (handled by Amazon). You can use a fee-free card to get an even lower price here too.

The drive arrives by Tuesday, September 21st using the cheapest shipping (and often I'll get items from Amazon EU ahead of schedule, so it may arrive even earlier than that). You're unlikely to have any issues, but the SSD can be returned or replaced as normal if required using Amazon Germany's English-speaking customer support.

The Samsung 980 Pro is a tremendously fast SSD, even meeting Sony's strict requirements to run native PS5 games using the console's internal SSD expansion slot, so it makes a great choice for both PS5 and PC. With Microsoft's DirectStorage API on the horizon for Windows 10 and 11, having super-fast storage will become more useful than ever before - in the games that support it. Even outside of this though, having one of the very fastest drives makes copying large files significantly faster, making this a useful pickup for anyone working with 4K video files and the like. It's also marginally faster than SATA SSDs when it comes to game load times, although the difference here is less stark than that between HDDs and SSDs.

I hope you found this deals tip-off useful! If you did, please let me know in the comments below, and keep your stick on the ice - we'll see you again tomorrow with more deals as we find them!