The 49-in Samsung CRG9 ultra-wide monitor is £379 off today

Samsung's CRG9 is one of our favourite ultrawide monitors, thanks to a super-bright DisplayHDR 1000 rating and a 49 inch span that's the same as two 27-in 1440p monitors side-by-side. It's also got a 120Hz refresh rate and is FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible, making it a great choice for a wide range of games.

The monitor debuted at more than £1000, and today it's gone £80 cheaper than we've ever seen it before - just £721. For the specs on offer, this is an excellent value - so why not read on?

So, for your seven hundred pounds and change you get a 5120x1440 32:9 monitor with a 120Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR 1000. You can expect HDR games and videos to look incredible, with stunning highlights and gorgeous colours. The VA panel used here provides super deep blacks, making it ideal for use in dark rooms or in dark game scenes where lesser monitors would start to look more grey than black.

It's also super immersive, as you can imagine, with the curved screen completely filling your peripheral vision. Seriously, load up one of the best ultrawide games we've tested and recommended, and prepare to be blown away. The combination of the contrast, HDR highlights and lush colours makes games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Assassin's Creed and Forza Horizon 4 look absolutely amazing.

Don't just take my word for it, either. Katharine's CRG9 review is even more positive, and includes some hard measurements too about why this monitor does what it does so well.

As I mentioned the last time this monitor was reduced - that time to £800 - this is still a lot of money. However, think of it like this - you're not really buying one monitor here. You're buying two 27-in monitors, a pretty standard choice for office or gaming use, but you're getting them with just one stand and with no annoying seam in the middle. Spending £360 on a 1440p 144Hz monitor is pretty standard, so getting two for £721 is pretty good going.

(And even on the best 1440p monitors, you wouldn't expect more than DisplayHDR 400, a much lower HDR spec that corresponds to a peak brightness of 400 nits. This gets 2.5x brighter - and that makes a huge difference to how good HDR looks!)

So - that's all I have to say about that. Get this incredible desk-filling monitor for £721, or don't, your choice. Either way, we'll see you the next time there are some good bits of tech going cheap.