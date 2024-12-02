The Samsung T7, a modern classic of a portable SSD, is up to 45% off in the Cyber Monday sales
Small yet spacious, like all external drives should be
Got yet another quality PC storage deal for ya, this time courtesy of Cyber Monday and the Samsung T7 – an almost comically dinky portable SSD that can, nevertheless, stuff itself senseless with file backups and game installations. The 1TB model in particular is going mighty cheap, falling to $88 in the US and £67 in the UK.
It’s a good, fast drive, this. I’ve got one myself, though since I packed it into a box two days ago and my wife would pour three different flavours of Innocent smoothie into my PC case if I broke open our nice, neat housemoving box pile to retrieve it, you'll have to settle for that generic PR header image above. For best results, plug the T7 into a speedy USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, but it’s perfectly nimble over slower USB connections too.
UK deals:
|
Samsung T7 1TB (Blue)
£67 (was £80)
|
Samsung T7 1TB (Blue)
£68 (was £114)
US deals:
|
Samsung T7 1TB (Gray)
$88 (was $160)
|
Samsung T7 1TB (Gray)
$89 (was $145)
Is 1TB enough for an external SSD? I think yes – a good rule of thumb is that your main external drive should at least match the size of your PC’s internal storage, and 1TB is still a perfectly respectable capacity for modern rigs. Despite, admittedly, the continued swelling of game gigabyte counts.