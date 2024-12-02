The Samsung T7, a modern classic of a portable SSD, is up to 45% off in the Cyber Monday sales

Got yet another quality PC storage deal for ya, this time courtesy of Cyber Monday and the Samsung T7 – an almost comically dinky portable SSD that can, nevertheless, stuff itself senseless with file backups and game installations. The 1TB model in particular is going mighty cheap, falling to $88 in the US and £67 in the UK.

It’s a good, fast drive, this. I’ve got one myself, though since I packed it into a box two days ago and my wife would pour three different flavours of Innocent smoothie into my PC case if I broke open our nice, neat housemoving box pile to retrieve it, you'll have to settle for that generic PR header image above. For best results, plug the T7 into a speedy USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, but it’s perfectly nimble over slower USB connections too.

UK deals:

US deals:

Is 1TB enough for an external SSD? I think yes – a good rule of thumb is that your main external drive should at least match the size of your PC’s internal storage, and 1TB is still a perfectly respectable capacity for modern rigs. Despite, admittedly, the continued swelling of game gigabyte counts.