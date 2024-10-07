The Silent Hill 2 Remake’s Wikipedia page briefly got transformed into a phantasmagorical reflection of the psyches of idiots unable to accept reality

If you’ve been keeping up with the positive review scores for the Silent Hill 2 Remake, you may have been surprised to read the Wikipedia page over the weekend, only to learn that the horror game had "received the worst reviews imaginable." As spotted by Eurogamer, the page has now been locked following some deranged edits that altered review scores to appear much lower than they actually were.

These salty edits were apparently the work of the usual suspects. You know, the sort of silly sausages that love games so much they spend every waking hour not playing them so they’ve got more time to harass voice actors - although there’s also some speculation it might have been series diehards sceptical about the positive reception. The edits have been attributed to both “anti-woke dorks” and “trolls”, although I’ve also seen the words “Asmongold Subreddit” floating about.

There was also some highly ignorable twattery around Maria’s new character design not being suitably jorkable doing the rounds, which is very funny if you know where the story goes. The nonsense has even found it’s way to series artist Masahiro Ito, who Xeetered “This is NOT the account to take it out on. I decided to block all of them who did it to me IMMEDIATELY from now on,” presumably in response to general trolling.

I did briefly check Wikipedia just to see how easy it was to edit a page, since I’d never done it before. Turns out, yep, it takes mere seconds. Don't worry, I changed it back.

Image credit: Wikipedia/Rock Paper Shotgun

The Silent Hill 2 Remake itself has been available to play for a few days now, but only for fans that purchased the Digital Deluxe edition. I will call "premium access" out as bullshit whenever I see it, but those early players are at least having a good time - it’s currently sitting at a 96% ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ on Steam. None of this means anything until our man-in-the-fog Brendy unleashes his own verdict, of course, so do check back for that soon.