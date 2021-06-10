If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

The Sims 4 Cottage Living introduces llamas, farming and the town of Henford-on-Bagley

But can you hunt the foxes? Because these people would
A screenshot from The Sims 4 Cottage Living expansion showing a girl hugging a llama, while others milk cows, hug chickens and otherwise interact with animals.

I grew up in a 200 year old weaver's cottage, but it had very little in common with the life depicted in The Sims 4 Cottage Living expansion trailer. I didn't get to hug any llamas, for one, but they play a prominent role in the trailer below, alongside farming, foxes, and a quaint village setting.

The weaver's cottage wasn't bad, mind, but it was a small, single-storey terraced home. The Sims 4 is wish fulfillment, so this is Cameron-Diaz-in-The-Holiday style of cottage living. Exposed brick, big fireplaces, renovated farmhouses. The expansion takes place in "the picturesque village of Henford-on-Bagley", according to the press release, and you can explore the town, and visit "The Gnome's Arms" pub. It seems like a very Tory time.

I've said this before, but I play The Sims 4 mainly on pause. I want to build nice homes, not manage melodrama. I assume Cottage Living comes with numerous new cabinets and doilies for decorating your homes, but that's not the focus of the trailer. It depicts the new farming and fruits and vegetables you can grow, the village fêtes you can compete in, and everything short of a Hot Fuzz shootout at the end.

The Sims 4 Cottage Living will cost £35/$40/€40 via EA Origin and Steam when it releases on July 22nd.

Tagged With

