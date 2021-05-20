The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator will make designing sim homes your job

The next game pack for The Sims 4 might get me to actually unpause the game. The Dream Home Decorator expansion adds interior decorator as a new in-game career, letting you design rooms and homes for other sims to meet their requests. Since designing rooms and homes is what I typically play The Sims for, rather than all that interpresonal drama, this looks fun.

There's a trailer below, and the pack will launch on June 1st.

As an interior decorator, you'll take on clients who will have a specific request for you. You must find out their likes and dislikes, and then try to deliver what they're asking for within budget. From the post introducing the pack on The Sims site, it sounds as if the jobs will be a mixture of serious and daft - and the trailer above shows some swimming pools in interesting places.

Once you've performed the renovation, you then move to "the reveal." It sounds very reality TV. You invite your sim client back in to view what you've created, and they let you know how you've done. If they like it, your reputation will grow and you'll gain access to new clients.

This is the most interested I've been in a Sims expansion since last year's Tiny Living pack, which introduced design challenges and furniture tailored toward tiny homes. I am down with anything that forces me to use The Sims 4's building tools in interesting ways, because it's a fun, relaxing timesink to play with when I've got an idea to work towards.