The Sims 4 now has Kits, a new way of buying DLC packs

The Sims 4 already receives regular new content via expansions, Game Packs and Stuff Packs, but now EA Maxis are also selling Kits. Kits are smaller purchasable packs that add new features or items to the long-running life simulation game, and there are three available as of today.

They add '90s athleisure, country-style kitchen cabinets, and dust, respectively, and each will set you back $5/£5/€5. There's a trailer below.

It's always dangerous to refer to a game's "community", as if the players of a game are a monolithic group. The Sims 4 is a strong example. The series has a reputation among some for nickel-and-diming players with dozens of paid expansions, and if that's you, Kits aren't going to change your mind. The comments under the video above show how some people feel, and I suspect there will be similar comments below this post soon.

Look elsewhere however, and there are plenty of Sims 4 players excited for different things offered in these packs. Me? I play The Sims almost entirely on pause, solely in order to construct fabulous homes, and so a set of shabby chic kitchen furniture is pretty compelling. I've seen others, those who actually want to play the game bits, talk about how cute the little dust bunny creatures are. Because the "dust" Kit doesn't just add inert piles of dust, see.

One comment I have seen a lot which seems fair is that these Kits are bigger news for console players than they are for folks on PC, because dust bunnies aside, PC players can already access similarly small and focused sets created by the community. Our picks for the best Sims 4 CC contains a lot of kitchen stuff, for example, and it's all free.

The Sims 4's Country Kitchen Kit, Bust The Dust Kit, and Throwback Fit Kit are all available now via Origin and Steam for $5/£5/€5. Future packs will be released one at a time. You can also see more of these kits in this archived developer Twitch stream from an hour ago.