The Sims 4 Werewolves: How to find Greg

Where is Greg in The Sims 4 Werewolves and what does he do? The Sims 4 Werewolves is one of the most lore-heavy add-ons to hit the gargantuan life sim in a good long while. Not only does it do an impressive job of overhauling what we've come to expect from The Sims 4's occult-themed DLCs, but it actually ties together the lore behind Werewolves with that of the Vampires and Realm Of Magic game packs, too, retrospectively giving them better stories in the process. Sparkling stuff.

Every character in the werewolf hometown of Moonwood Mill has a story to tell, but perhaps the most interesting — and certainly the most elusive — is Greg. No last name, just: Greg. This new NPC was teased heavily in promotional materials prior to the pack's release, but although he does appear in the game itself, he's a tricky wolfman to track down. There's nothing like a mystery to get Sims players rallied around a pre-made character, so on this page we'll be sharing all the good Greg gossip, including where to find him, details about how he behaves in the game, and why your Sim might want to make the effort to track him down.

How to find Greg in The Sims 4 Werewolves

Like several NPC denizens of Moonwood Mill, Greg resides in a shell building that isn't placed on an editable lot on the map. This means that you can't just travel directly to his location, and instead have to do some very mild sleuthing in order to pinpoint where he lives.

There is a big clue as to Greg's location on the Moonwood Mill map, however. Viewing the town using the Travel menu or Manage Worlds, you can spot a building about halfway down the extreme left side of the map, just above the reinforced bridge that leads out of town. It's not a "real" building in the game so it's quite stylised, but you can probably make out that it's some sort of ramshackle cottage. This, as you have probably surmised, is Greg's house.

To actually get there, you need to travel to any lot in Moonwood Mill and then find it for yourself. It's easy to get turned around when exploring in The Sims 4, so the easiest way to stay on track here is to follow the main footbridge that connects the northern and southern sections of Moonwood Mill. Cross the river into the north side of town and hang an immediate left, and you'll find yourself on the path to Greg's trailer.

Once there, you might be (un)lucky enough to spot Greg himself stomping around his yard, in which case you can go up to him and attempt to initiate conversation. He's especially inclined to show himself close to the full moon, unsurprisingly. If he's not about, though, you can draw him out by interacting with the warning signs on the edge of his property and selecting the Inspect Warning option. Or you could just walk away…

What does Greg do in The Sims 4 Werewolves?

Aside from being the linchpin character in the lore connecting the Werewolves, Vampires, and Realm Of Magic game packs in-story (details of which can be found in several new in-game books and which I won't spoil here), Greg has a few more concrete purposes as an NPC you can interact with.

If you're looking to get your human Sim turned into a werewolf, for example, you can show up at his house and try to provoke him into a fight. (This doesn't tend to be very difficult, even though he's slightly less inclined to attack a human than a vampire or a fellow werewolf.) A human Sim will all but inevitably lose, at which point they'll contract Werebies from Greg. This begins a countdown that lasts approximately two in-game days, at which point they'll turn into a werewolf if you don't find a cure.

Greg's biggest significance in the Werewolves game pack, however, comes as part of the Lone Wolf aspiration, which has "fight and beat Greg" as its final goal before completion. Fortunately, Greg's "boss fight" isn't very complex, since it only requires your character to win a regular scrap with him as initiated through the social menu, not to take direct control of the action. Unfortunately, Greg is incredibly hard to beat, even for a fellow werewolf.

Alternatively, you can set out to try to befriend Greg, if you're feeling particularly brave. He won't usually attack human Sims, spellcasters, etc. on sight like he would a vampire or werewolf, so there's a small chance of a friendly reception for those life states, even if I wouldn't personally bank on it. There's even an informal challenge growing in The Sims 4's community which requires you to get "Gregnant", which is an absolutely horrendous portmanteau that's been lodged in my brain ever since I first heard it, and now I have passed my curse onto you. But it does demonstrate that befriending and even romancing Greg is, theoretically, feasible. Just don't ask me what happens if you move him in with you; I suspect it'll break the Lone Wolf aspiration for that whole save. And erm, good luck, I guess.

How to win a fight against Greg

Bear in mind that Greg is technically the final boss of the Werewolves game pack, and that you're really not meant to be able to win a fight against him as soon as you waltz into Moonwood Mill. In order to get to the point where the game challenges you to defeat him, you need to have already won fights against five other werewolves, which ought to have honed your Sim's combat skills somewhat.

That being said, Sims players might not be expecting to need to bring actual strategy to a confrontation; and it seems like defeating Greg does require a surprising amount of specific planning. Werewolf Sims hoping to beat Greg in one-on-one combat should aim to have the following skills and abilities in their possession:

Maxed their Fitness skill or be close to it (Level 9 or 10).

Have levelled up to Apex Wolf (highest rank).

Have unlocked the Alpha Wolf ability for a boost to fight encounters.

As with any endeavour in The Sims, starting off in a good mood will also increase your chances of success. Eating a meal of Luna Fish beforehand can also grant a useful buff that'll boost your success odds a bit.

Fortunately, losing a fight to Greg doesn't have any particular long-term consequences if you're already a werewolf. If at first you don't succeed, take a few in-game hours to lick your wounds and wait for the negative moodlets to wear off before trying again. So, once more, I wish you good luck!

Now that you know how to meet Greg in The Sims 4 Werewolves, you might find our comprehensive list of The Sims 4 cheat codes useful. You know, in case you want to skip the chit-chat and get right on with your Gregnancy challenge. (Ew, no, sorry, still hate it.) Or if you're wondering how this game pack stacks up against the entirely too many other add-ons you could buy to improve your Simming experience, see our The Sims 4 best DLC buyer's guide.