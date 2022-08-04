The Sims 4's new patch fixes the incest

The Sims 4's new patch fixes the incestAs well as some other bugs
The Sims 4 received patch 1.90.375.1020 today, which has a short set of patch notes. One of the included bug fixes is that "The 'Ask to be Girlfriend/Boyfriend' Want now targets appropriate Sims", which sounds innocuous enough. In reality, this is fixing a bug Rebecca reported on last week which was causing Sims to want to date their siblings.
As Rebecca explained, The Sims 4 has had an on-again, off-again "incest glitch" for a long time, and the recent High School Years expansion was just its latest appearance. This update has reportedly now fixed the problem. It's also fixed a couple of other substantial glitches, including Sims aging or de-aging when leaving Create A Sim and, erk, adult sims tagging teens in "flirtatious Social Bunny posts."
Here's the full list of patch notes:
The Sims 4
- Sims with a short or long Lifespan no longer become younger or age dramatically when leaving Create a Sim.
- The “Ask to be Girlfriend/Boyfriend” Want now targets appropriate Sims.
- Adult Sims no longer tag teens in flirtatious Social Bunny posts.
- All available Sims now can be selected for travel even if they are currently not on the current lot.
Get Famous
- Sims without Fame no longer occasionally appear to have it.
High School Years
- Sims now can walk through the I Was a Teenage Garbage Artist pile of clutter.
I wonder if that Get Famous fix extends to one of the more wholesome recent glitches, in which family pets could be recognised by the game as up-and-coming Hollywood stars. Although maybe that's not a bug and you can pretend like your pet is the dog from Frasier.
