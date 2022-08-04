The Sims 4's new patch fixes the incest

The Sims 4 received patch 1.90.375.1020 today, which has a short set of patch notes. One of the included bug fixes is that "The 'Ask to be Girlfriend/Boyfriend' Want now targets appropriate Sims", which sounds innocuous enough. In reality, this is fixing a bug Rebecca reported on last week which was causing Sims to want to date their siblings.

As Rebecca explained, The Sims 4 has had an on-again, off-again "incest glitch" for a long time, and the recent High School Years expansion was just its latest appearance. This update has reportedly now fixed the problem. It's also fixed a couple of other substantial glitches, including Sims aging or de-aging when leaving Create A Sim and, erk, adult sims tagging teens in "flirtatious Social Bunny posts."

Here's the full list of patch notes:

The Sims 4 Sims with a short or long Lifespan no longer become younger or age dramatically when leaving Create a Sim.

The “Ask to be Girlfriend/Boyfriend” Want now targets appropriate Sims.

Adult Sims no longer tag teens in flirtatious Social Bunny posts.

All available Sims now can be selected for travel even if they are currently not on the current lot. Get Famous Sims without Fame no longer occasionally appear to have it. High School Years Sims now can walk through the I Was a Teenage Garbage Artist pile of clutter.

I wonder if that Get Famous fix extends to one of the more wholesome recent glitches, in which family pets could be recognised by the game as up-and-coming Hollywood stars. Although maybe that's not a bug and you can pretend like your pet is the dog from Frasier.

It's inevitable that if you're making a social simulation, your bugs are going to generate some awkward scenarios. If you'd like to generate some awkward scenarios on purpose, check out some of our Sims 4 guides, such as to The Sims 4 wants and fears system.