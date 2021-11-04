If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Sims 4's next DLC brings the outdoors indoors

Become Plant Guy, less troubled cousin of Swamp Thing
A screenshot of The Sims 4's Blooming Rooms Kit showing a green-haired sim in a living room filled with plants.

Like many people, I became a plant guy during the pandemic. I don't know the names of the plants, I don't know what they need except sporadic watering and moderate light, but they're green and I like them.

The Sims 4's Blooming Rooms kit feels designed for me. It's one of Maxis's new micro-DLCs, and it lets you pack rooms with flora without the need to keep the alive through knowledge or effort.

Kits have had some stick because in many ways they offer the sort of item bundles that modders have been creating for years. In fairness, however, many of the best Sims modders also charge for their work, so it doesn't feel too rough that Maxis do the same. The Blooming Rooms kit will cost $5 when it launches on November 9th.

Maxis have also puffed out the free update they teased during a livestream last week. It adds 'scenarios' to the game - specific challenges you can launch from the main menu, where the game sets you a specific objective and you're free to pursue it how you like.

There are two scenarios available to play now, called Finding Love After A Breakup and Making Money. In the latter, you start with a bank account of zero and must work your way towards a million simoleons. A third, time-limited challenge called Too Many Toddlers will be added tomorrow and remain available until November 6th.

The Sims 4 will continue to get "new Scenarios over time, with different themes and styles," say EA. Again, these sorts of challenges are something that the Sims community have been doing themselves for a long time, but it's nice to see them officially supported in-game.

You can find more details of the free update including its bug fixes in this patch notes post.

