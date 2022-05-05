The Sims 4 teases next kits and game pack, including werewolves

EA have provided a few scant details of the coming roadmap for The Sims 4, which includes a game pack and two kits coming in May and June. The three are all themed around nighttime, with heavy hints that the game pack will bring werewolves back to the series.

The Sims Twitter account tweeted a short teaser video with the news, in which a sim flips through channels on a TV, each hinting at the content to come:

The fun starts when the sun goes down, so seize the night this season 🌇 pic.twitter.com/mniJc0O8fL — The Sims (@TheSims) May 3, 2022

There's more information if you hit "Learn more" on the Sims site (although for some reason the link only sometimes works for me). The tagline for all three sets is "Step into the moonlight and explore who you are after dark". The two kits are Chic Nights Out and Cozy Nights In, while the game pack is called Go Wild.

For those who haven't been keeping up, kits are relatively new to The Sims 4. They're effectively smaller, focused Stuff packs which add new items to the game along a particular theme. Game packs, like Go Wild, remain where gameplay changes tend to happen - and so that's where werewolves would likely to return, if the shot of a full moon is anything to go by.

It feels more and more like kits have taken the place of Stuff Packs, which were larger collections of new items. It's been 16 months since EA last released one.