Skyrim Grandma follower mod Shirley is out now for Skyrim Special Edition

Popular "Skyrim grandma" YouTuber Shirley Curry has become a bit of a fixture in The Elder Scrolls fan circles thanks to her super sweet and chill Skyrim playthroughs. So much so that Bethesda are putting her in The Elder Scrolls 6 thanks to a fan petition. Fans also started working on a Skyrim follower mod dedicated to Curry a while back. It's finally arrived, complete with voice acting by Curry herself, so you can bring your favorite warrior grandma along on your next adventure.

There's a launch trailer for the Shirley mod, but it's mostly a lot of action shots of Shirley in combat without her familiar voice. Curry herself has already started a new YouTube series using the follower mod, which you can catch the start of here.

You can recruit Shirley in game by heading to her house and completing a quest to retrieve a couple of her weapons for her. After you've gotten back Shirley's greatsword, she can join you as your own warrior companion. "Shirley is a unique and immersive character with a fully fleshed-out, lore-friendly backstory," say the mod's creators. "You can ask her about her past, and she'll regale you with tails of both glory and woe." There are references to Curry's YouTube videos around her house as well, including a memorial to a character from one of her earliest Skyrim video series.

It's very sweet to see that the project has finally made its way into the light. The likeness is fun and Curry's voice acting is just as calming as her usual video commentary. It's great to see Curry playing through it herself in her usual slow and imaginitive style.

You can grab the Shirley mod for Skyrim Special Edition on Nexus Mods and Bethesda.net. The creators say that an original Skyrim version of the mod is in the works.