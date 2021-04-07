Hack and slash dungeon crawler The Slormancer launches in early access

Hack and slash 'em up The Slormancer is a new Diablo-y action RPG that's just battled its way into early access. It's got oodles of loot, dungeons to crawl, and plenty of stats to stare at while you ponder how best to defeat the evil warlock from the past. It's now launched in early access so you can get in on the action now while the developers spend time buffing up their own build for a couple years.

As you do with action RPGs, you'll spend time in Slormancer unlocking buckets of skills, abilities, weapons, and other goodies as you claw your way to the big bad.

So far, Slormite Studios say that players will be able to choose one of three classes: the Knight, Huntress, or Mage, and play through the first of five planned acts. You'll be able to reach level 40 for now, with the eventual level cap being planned as 100. You can also nab 30 "Slorm Reapers", unique weapons for each character class.

"The Slormancer is all about collection and progression so you can switch at any point between any skills you’ve previously unlocked, Slorm Reapers and items you’ve previously found, even between the three classes of the game," say the developers. "This unique flexibility allows you to swap between different combinations and play styles in the blink of an eye, whenever you feel like it."

Slormite Studios do caution that their early access trailer up here includes some bits that are planned for future updates during early access. Only two of the seven planned areas are available at launch and two tiers of the Ancestral skill tree.

They've laid out a pretty full roadmap already, with plans for new bosses, story acts, higher level caps, and more. As a small team, Slormite are estimating that they'll spend a couple years in early access as they work on all those updates.

You can find The Slormancer over on Steam where it's currently discounted by 15% to £9.68/€12.74/$12.74 through April 13th.