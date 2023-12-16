The Steam Awards 2023 nominees sure seem weird to me

The nominees for the public-voted Steam Awards have been announced and they are, perhaps more than ever before, baffling to me. If I was being uncharitable, I'd say that's because the list is overrun by games with large multiplayer communities that can be encouraged to vote for them - but who would want to be uncharitable? Let's instead say that the list is certainly not boring, even if Starfield gets a nod for "most innovative gameplay".

Here's the full list of nominees:

Resident Evil 4

Hogwarts Legacy

Lethal Company

Baldur's Gate 3

EA Sports FC 24

Gorilla Tag

I Expect You To Die 3

Labyrinthine

F1 23

Ghosts Of Tabor

Red Dead Redemption 2

Dota 2

Deep Rock Galactic

Rust

Apex Legends

The Outlast Trials

Dredge

Diablo 4

Brotato

Hogwarts Legacy

Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Lethal Company

Party Animals

Sunkenland

Sons Of The Forest

Atomic Heart

High On Life

Cocoon

Darkest Dungeon 2

Inward

Your Only Move Is Hustle

Remnant 2

Shadows Of Doubt

Contraband Police

Starfield

Sifu

Lords Of The Fallen

Overwatch

EA Sports FC 24

Street Fighter 6

Pizza Tower

The Last Of Us: Part One

Hi-Fi Rush

Persona 5 Tactica

Chants Of Sennaar

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Love Is All Around

Baldur's Gate 3

Lies Of P

Train Sim World 4

Coral Island

Dave The Diver

Cities Skylines 2

Portion Craft

Are those big, pretty battery-drainers really better on Steam Deck than, say, Dave The Diver? Is EA Sports FC 24 really the best game "you suck at", over and above any difficult platformer or roguelike or another of this year's many Soulslikes? I'm unconvinced.

You can see more of all the nominees over at the Steam Awards site. Voting opens on December 21st and coincides with the beginning of the Steam winter sale. Voting closes on January 2nd while the sale will continue until January 4th, according to its recent trailer.