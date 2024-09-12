The Steam Families logo is clearly a Rorschach test, so what do you see?

Earlier today, Nic covered the full release of Steam Families, a feature which makes it easier for families to share a game library and for parents to manage kids' purchases and playtime on the digital storefront. It's a neat improvement over the old system.

Unfortunately I can't think about anything other than the Steam Families logo, which is pictured above and is clearly a shocked, possibly aghast face. Or so I thought at first. The more I stare at it, the more it seems to reveal.

I mean, you see it too, right?

That's a moustache, yeah?

I mentioned this in the RPS Treehouse, and everyone on the team saw something different. Ollie saw not a moustache but a stream of tears running down the face. "I haven't watched much of Evangelion but I feel this is a child sitting in the cockpit of a mech that is also a horrific chimera of both their parents," offered Nic.

I went back and looked again. And - wait. It's a crab juggling.

Is juggling underwater harder or easier than normal?

You see it too, right? I mean, I'm not the only one. Am I?

I asked Edwin and he said he sees Sam Fisher, hanging upside down, three glowing green lights waiting to strike.

All graphic designers know that logos must be studied carefully before they are released to the public. First, does it accidentally contain a swastika? Second, can it easily be turned into genitalia? Check it thoroughly. Look at all the the negative space. Then check it again. I think the the Steam Families logo has successfully avoided such pitfalls.

Yet it's clearly a rorschach test. Look closer at its idyllic family. What do you see?

It was there all along. It's a sad Sonic.