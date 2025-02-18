The stress-free logic puzzles of Is This Seat Taken? make for my favourite demo in ages

I really, really like Is This Seat Taken? It might just be that this logic puzzler sticks its thumb out noticeably from the omnipresent gaggle of post-roguelite survivalyptic soulsbuilder decklikes, but I suspect it's also down to the deeply satisfying bloopy twinkle that plays whenever you drop someone into a seat with your floating hand cursor.

You've got a limited number of seats and a bunch of jolly demand-os, and it's your job to make them all happy. "I want to sit with Bob". "I need a window seat". "I forgot to shower". "I do not like bad smells". So you quarantine the nostril bombers in the back of your limo, make sure everyone else is happy, and drive off to the next level. There, you'll take the role of a cinema usher. Some punters want to sit next to someone with popcorn so they can steal it, and some want to wear massive cowboy hats that block those behind them. It's all quite simple, but robust, and just thoughtful enough to lightly tickle your synapses, like a gentle grizzly bear wielding an illustrious peacock feather.

Here's what the Steam page - which also has a demo - has to say:

"Window seat or aisle? Booth or table? Lone wolf or life of the party? In Is This Seat Taken?, your mission is to organize groups of people according to their preferences. It’s a cozy, no-pressure logic puzzle game where you’re in charge of who sits where."

Play seating matchmaker to please picky characters.

Discover each character’s unique traits—relatable, outlandish, and everything in between.

Piece together satisfying puzzles with no timers or leaderboards.

Unlock fun new scenarios as you progress—from bus rides to banquets!

Here are some features, arranged in the correct order:

I really enjoyed this one, as I said. I'm almost positive it's a very ancient of genre of game and/or basically an elaborate GCSE Maths test question, although I'm struggling to think of any comparisons off the top of my head. The world's first Seatlike? No, that's terrible. Either way, its nice to be surprised by something that also feels quite traditionally designed. No release date just yet.