If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

The Summer Games 2021 have kicked off in Overwatch

Lucioball free for all
Craig Pearson avatar
News by Craig Pearson Contributor
Published on

If you’re melting into the pleather of your gamer chair, wondering why it’s getting harder and harder to see your screen, then take a look outside. See that? That’s summer out there, which means it's time for Overwatch's Summer Games to kick off. From now until August 10th, Blizzard’s shooter celebrates sports and sun with a few new skins and the return of Lucioball.

Draw the curtains, let’s see what’s here.

Five legendary skins are available in the loot boxes. Symmetra gets a mermaid outfit, Ashe has a bikini, Sigma shows off some previously well-hidden abs in a scuba outfit, Orisa is a referee, and Mei has an ice-cream parlour themed dress. They’re OK. I grabbed Symm’s because I play her a lot, but it was more about having it than wearing it. I have an Overwardrobe to maintain.

The new emotes are lovely, though. Reinhardt toasts a marshmallow over his rocket hammer’s jet blast, and Hammond pops out a beach umbrella, a cold drink, and a fan to chill in the sun. They’re living their best lives.

Throughout the event, you can pop into Lucioball. The 3v3 football game has its fans, but I have fallen out of love with it after the maps became too busy with obstacles. They’re good for player movement, but get in the way of the game. I'm a purest.

But I’m going to end this post on a high and say that I’m here for 76’s awesome new outro.

You can grab all those lovely unlocks by playing the game, and they’re here until August 10th.

Tagged With

About the Author

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch