The Summer Games 2021 have kicked off in Overwatch

If you’re melting into the pleather of your gamer chair, wondering why it’s getting harder and harder to see your screen, then take a look outside. See that? That’s summer out there, which means it's time for Overwatch's Summer Games to kick off. From now until August 10th, Blizzard’s shooter celebrates sports and sun with a few new skins and the return of Lucioball.

Draw the curtains, let’s see what’s here.

Five legendary skins are available in the loot boxes. Symmetra gets a mermaid outfit, Ashe has a bikini, Sigma shows off some previously well-hidden abs in a scuba outfit, Orisa is a referee, and Mei has an ice-cream parlour themed dress. They’re OK. I grabbed Symm’s because I play her a lot, but it was more about having it than wearing it. I have an Overwardrobe to maintain.

The new emotes are lovely, though. Reinhardt toasts a marshmallow over his rocket hammer’s jet blast, and Hammond pops out a beach umbrella, a cold drink, and a fan to chill in the sun. They’re living their best lives.

Throughout the event, you can pop into Lucioball. The 3v3 football game has its fans, but I have fallen out of love with it after the maps became too busy with obstacles. They’re good for player movement, but get in the way of the game. I'm a purest.

But I’m going to end this post on a high and say that I’m here for 76’s awesome new outro.

You can grab all those lovely unlocks by playing the game, and they’re here until August 10th.