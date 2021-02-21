The Sunday Papers is our weekly roundup of great writing about (mostly) videogames from across the web.

For Polygon, Patricia Hernandez wrote about video game historian Kate Willaert's hunt for Ban Tran, a developer that's responsible for the first depiction of a female protagonist in video games.

She’s been working on this project for a decade now, which is also about as long as she and other internet sleuths have been trying to find Tran. So far, despite tapping other gaming historians, putting out a call on social media, and sending many physical letters, the search for Tran has hit a wall. We can’t ask Tran if Wabbit was influenced by the existence of Space Invaders, or what her other wild ideas apparently were. We don’t know what she went on to do, or if she’s still in tech at all. We don’t even know if she’s still called Ban Tran.

For Ars Technica, Sam Machkovech remembers "All Your Base", one of the internet's first memes. I had no idea it was born from a Sega Genesis game called Zero Wing, and it's terrible (depends how you look at it, I suppose) Japanese to English translation. But now I do. And I think I'm glad about it.

That was the first step to exposing the world to Zero Wing's inadvertently hilarious text, translated from Japanese to English by an apparent amateur. Classic Japanese games are littered with crappy translations, and even mega-successful publishers like Nintendo are guilty of letting bad phrases slip into otherwise classic games. But Zero Wing soundly trounced other examples of wacky mistranslations thanks to its dramatic opening sequence pitting the generic "CAPTAIN" against a half-robot, half-demon creature in a robe named "CATS."

Over on Medium, Kitfox Games praised messiness in game design. Turns out I really like both "shaggy" and "baggy" games, and the way they shock and delight.

Maybe we are jaded or lazy. Maybe we’re just too far on the Openness to New Experiences axis of personality. But I don’t think so. Perhaps elegance has reigned supreme for too long, and it’s time for inelegance to get some time in the sun. As much as elegance also has value, I believe that games and their players benefit from ‘messiness’.

Bear with me on this one. It's in the form of a Twitter thread, but, it's a really good one, I promise! Jason de Heras takes us through what makes a combo feel powerful. It never fails to surprise me just how much I take for granted in games, and this look at fisticuffs in God Of War was an eye-opener.

CADENCE - Combos are a TOOL the player uses to make PROGRESS on an enemy. The cadence/tempo of a combo gives the player a sense of progression and anticipation towards a satisfying climax or FINISHER. "Even" or linear feeling combos tend to be less exciting.

