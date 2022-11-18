If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The surprising un-rubbishness of my secondhand, bargain bin 4K monitor

A panic buy comes good
The ElectriQ eiQ-32M4K144FS gaming monitor running Stray.

For somehow the second time in my life, I recently found myself in deeply urgent need of a 4K gaming monitor. An RTX 4090 review deadline was rapidly approaching, any suitably UHD-specced loaner monitors I could use for testing had been sent back, and my backup – a nasty little 60Hz screen – wasn’t going to cut it. Unwilling to prostrate myself for another loan model and reluctant to burn such a vast hole in RPS’s expenses budget, I elected for the fastest, easiest option of just buying one myself.

James Archer

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James retired from writing about Dota for RPS to write about hardware for RPS. His favourite watercooler radiator size is 280mm and he always takes advantage of RGB lighting by setting everything to a solid light blue.

