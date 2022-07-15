If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Tale of Bistun is a modest but creative retelling of the Persian romance tragedy Khusrow and Shirin

Casting as Persians
Sin Vega
A warrior stands on a stone bridge overlooking a waterfall and autumnal trees in The Tale Of Bistun

Prettiness, a strong musical score, and being a very welcome product of Persian myth and literature rather than Mount Olympus or Shakesbore again are good reasons to consider The Tale of Bistun. But I am absolutely shallow enough to be immediately invested in a game that implies my overarching goal will be to team up with Shohreh Aghdashloo. It turns out she's barely in it, but by the time I'd figured that out I was already won over.

