The Tale of Bistun is a modest but creative retelling of the Persian romance tragedy Khusrow and Shirin

The Tale of Bistun is a modest but creative retelling of the Persian romance tragedy Khusrow and ShirinCasting as Persians
Prettiness, a strong musical score, and being a very welcome product of Persian myth and literature rather than Mount Olympus or Shakesbore again are good reasons to consider The Tale of Bistun. But I am absolutely shallow enough to be immediately invested in a game that implies my overarching goal will be to team up with Shohreh Aghdashloo. It turns out she's barely in it, but by the time I'd figured that out I was already won over.
