The timeless Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse is on sale for Amazon Gaming Week

The Amazon Gaming Week sale kicked off on Monday, although you wouldn't know looking at the Amazon homepage. Despite little fanfare, however, there are some good discounts on gaming hardware and accessories to be had. These limited-time deals will run until 5th May, or until they sell out.

And of course, it wouldn't be an Amazon sale if the most reliably discounted gaming mouse, the Logitech G502 Hero wasn't included in the sale. This time, the classic wired mouse can be yours for just £30:

UK deals:

US deals:

There are very few reasons not to get the G502 if you're in the market for a straightforward (though still very well-equipped) gaming mouse, especially when it's down to just £30. It has an excellent sensor, 11 customisable buttons, and you won't have to worry about batteries. It's only if you're playing MMOs or MOBAs, and want to cast a dozen spells all from your mouse, then you might want to look elsewhere. Or, if you want something that's lighter, then check out our recommended best lightweight mouse.

If you're after a wireless mouse, the G502 Lightspeed, which is also on sale in Gaming Week, is a worthy option. You can get it for £74 at Amazon UK, or for $100 at Amazon US. You'll get the same experience as the regular G502, just without a cable going across your desk.

There's lots of other decent gaming deals available in Amazon Gaming Week from now until the 5th May, and you can find the full sale event here.