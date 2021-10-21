The Uncharted movie finally has a trailer

The Uncharted series will arrive on PC early next year with Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. That game features a retired Nathan Drake being coaxed into another adventure, but you therefore might want to experience some of the Indylike's earlier treasure hunts first. There is literally only one way I can think of to do that: watching the Uncharted movie, which is also due to release in cinemas early next year.

The first trailer just released, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

I don't hate the look of this, but it sure is an action-comedy in the year 2021.

This is a 'young Nathan Drake' adventure, if you're wondering why Drake and Sully look substantially younger than in any of the games. That weirdness aside, I like Holland, the banter is fine, and I like the hijinks around falling out of a plane.

I'm just not sure there's anything distinctive about it. That's probably partly because the Uncharted games were already so clearly inspired by the Indiana Jones films, and when you remove the characters from their videogame context, I'm not sure what's exciting about them.

But it's also because, as one commenter under the YouTube trailer said, "This looks like one of the movies the Rock makes multiple times per year." And yep. The trailer for The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot's thiefventure Red Notice also released today.

There's a script-doctored quippy levity to these films that seems to guarantee that I'll enjoy them, but also that I won't be able to remember any of the story within three days of having watched it.

All that said, I'm glad the movie is finally happening after ten years trapped in development hell. The Uncharted movie will release in cinemas in the US on February 18th, 2022.