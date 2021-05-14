If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

The voxelly Earth Defense Force: World Brothers is out this month

The cute spin-off lets you squish blocky bugs on a square Earth
Craig Pearson avatar
News by Craig Pearson Contributor
Published on

I couldn’t believe it when I searched the RPS tag system and didn’t find any mention of Earth Defense Force: World Brothers. I thought the site was doing that thing where it searches EDF-free universes again, but the IT department assures me that the multiverse toggle is off. It seems we just didn’t know that there was a cute spin-off of gaming’s greatest bug hunt, and that it was out very soon. This month, actually.

World Brothers looks like the toy version of the main series. The spin-off is based in a parallel world where everything is made of cubes. The Earth is square. The aliens are blocky. Even yer da looks a bit boxy, truth be told.

The goal of every level is to rescue team-mates to buff your squad. As you grab a downed colleague, they’ll slot into your arsenal, letting you swap between them. They each have unique powers, so you can swap from a ground-based ranger to a flight capable wing-diver, letting you move your team to the tops of buildings. From up there you can rain bullets down.

Otherwise, it’s all pretty familiar. Loads of enemies, loads of bullets, loads of chants of, "EDF! EDF! EDF!" from the cupboard in which we locked all of the RPS founders. There's multiplayer, too, so if the previous games were a bit much for the little ones in your life, this might be a solution to all that. I wasn't even slightly scared by those cubic ants.

Impossibly, it’s out May 25th on Steam.

Tagged With

About the Author

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch