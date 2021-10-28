The WD Black SN750 1TB NVMe SSD is £87 for 1TB: good deal

The WD Black SN750 is a super-fast PCIe 3.0 SSD - and the 1TB model is down to £87 at Amazon UK, a historic low price. That's a fantastic price for what was once among the fastest NVMe SSDs on the planet, with read speeds up to nearly 3500MB/s... before the advent of faster (and more expensive) PCIe 4.0 drives in the last couple of years.

Still, in terms of value for money, this TLC drive with a DRAM cache is going to be hard to beat - especially as the only real competitors tend to come with QLC NAND or without a DRAM cache, both of which sacrifice performance to hit lower price points!

Let's take a look at some competitors then. The SN750 costs £86.99 for a 1TB drive, so what else can we get for that kind of money on Amazon? The Crucial P2 is a great budget NVMe drive, but it's actually more expensive right now at £92.63. We could get the SN550 for £20 less, but this drive offers read speeds of around 2400MB/s - some 1100MB/s slower than the SN750. Based on this alone, I'd say the SN750 is worth the extra money, and that's before we look at writes - particularly sustained writes - where the SN550 is comparatively weaker.

What about going for a faster PCIe 4.0 drive - how much would we need to spend to get a significantly better drive? Right now, the WD SN850 is the best value option with a cost of around £133, with read speeds of 7000MB/s - so you get more or less a doubling of maximum performance for £46 more, or around 1.5 times the price of the SN750. This could be worthwhile if you're copying around massive files - think 4K video footage if you're a YouTuber, for instance - but you'll see smaller gains in other workloads thanks to the drives' relatively close random read and write speeds.

So overall then, I think the WD SN750 and SN850 are the best value options for most people - with the SN750 getting the nod for folks on PCIe 3.0 systems, while SN850 being a decent but not essential upgrade for those with motherboards that support PCIe 4.0.

I hope this deals post was helpful! Thanks for checking it out and making it all the way to the end, if indeed you did, and generally thanks for reading and supporting RPS!