The Weekspot podcast: One of us had to play Valheim eventually

There comes a point, regardless of your interest in a particular video game, where you can't ignore the popular one. Valheim has been dominating the charts since it came out last month, so I recently decided to jump in and see what all the fuss was about. And, after a couple of hours, it seems the fuss relates to that sense of accomplishment after you've constructed a terrible house. At least that's my experience with it.

But, before we get onto the topic of the trendy survival game in this episode of the podcast, Headlines and Hot Takes is full of chat on BioWare's last couple of days. First of all, EA cancelled the big Anthem Next push to No Man's Sky the online RPG, so we chat about what could've been. And, while not confirmed yet, the cold response Anthem has garnered since launch is reportedly part of the reason the next Dragon Age isn't going to have multiplayer. Also, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan recently revealed that the mediocre Days Gone is the next PlayStation exclusive coming to PC . Hooray? And, of course, there's always time to stop off at Tech Corner to discuss the cryptoboys and girls again.

So, yeah, I took it upon myself to head out into the wilderness to bludgeon goblins and build huts in Valheim for Show and Tell. I haven't been able to sink loads of time into it, but I think I'm starting to get its popularity. Maybe. Also, I recently had the chance to play the new co-op game from A Way Out developer, Hazelight Studios, It Takes Two. If you like playing nicely with others, you should definitely keep your eye on this one.

Mystery Steam Reviews is all about advertising, this week. So, it's games that feature products and services your can purchase in the real world. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag to answer your Burning Questions on jobs and console games.

