The Weekspot podcast: what games will actually come out in 2021?

News, reviews, a silly quiz that usually makes two men very cross: The PC Gaming Weekspot is RPS' weekly podcast that recaps the last seven days in PC gaming.

Warner Bros. haven’t specified why they’ve decided to delay their co-op Arkham-like, Gotham Knights, but I’m sure a global pandemic didn’t help development.

With this in mind, a chunk of Headlines & Hot Takes is dedicated to discussing some games that have suffered COVID delays, and there’s some speculation on what games may see their launch dates moved into next year and beyond. Also, we recap a relatively mediocre Square Enix Presents that gave us a look at Life Is Strange: True Colors and Forspoken. Also, in Tech Corner, we chat about paying for things after they’ve increased in price.

A quiet March has given us some time to go back and play some smaller indies for Show and Tell. I’d heard a bit of buzz about Everhood – some said it was a Guitar Hero and Undertale hybrid – but after playing it I wasn’t overly impressed. Blind Drive, however, is a nice audio-based game I’d recommend to those who enjoy that sort of thing. Meanwhile, Matthew wasn’t totally taken by the discussion between a pig farmer and a hitman in Adios.

While last week’s Mystery Steam Reviews still lingers, this week’s edition focuses on games with a Metacritic score of 60 or lower. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag to answer your Burning Questions on hardware, clunky game design and hot drinks.

To check out this week's edition of The PC Gaming Weekspot you can listen or watch on this page, or you can subscribe to our lovely little podcast via all of your podcatching apps. RSS feed, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: take your pick!

If you've got any Burning Questions for us, you can reach us by emailing weekspot@rockpapershotgun.com, or you can stick them in the comments here.